EMERGE ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN MARK MCENTIRE TO SUPPORT FAST GROWTH

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading platform for freight procurement, has named Mark McEntire Senior Vice President of Operations. This strategic addition to the company’s strong leadership team will add depth and breadth as Emerge continues its rapid growth throughout 2022.

A seasoned veteran with more than 34 years of industry expertise, McEntire’s most recent role was Senior Vice President of Managed Transportation at Transplace, an Uber company. Throughout his career, he has managed large and complex transportation and supply chain strategies for major companies. His expertise includes work with many major market sectors, including CPG, Retail, Food & Beverage, and Automotive. He is an expert in Lean Six Sigma and other management processes designed to drive continuous improvement.

“The supply chain industry is going through a renaissance. Once considered a cost of doing business, supply chain is now in boardrooms and serving as a competitive advantage for savvy C-suite leaders,” said McEntire. “I am pleased to join Emerge at this pivotal time. The company’s vision is innovative, and will help shippers and carriers achieve greater business results.”

“Coming off of our meteoric performance in 2021, Emerge is poised for phenomenal growth through 2022 and having McEntire join our executive team is an excellent step in our evolution as a company,” said George Abernathy, President of Emerge. “We have the right products to help shippers transform their freight procurement for both contract and spot freight. And now, we can pair that great product experience with world-class end-to-end service and process delivery. And we’re just getting started.”

New Leadership and Continued Platform Growth in 2022

Interest in Emerge’s Freight Procurement Platform continues to surge, and not only from the country’s most-preeminent shippers and carriers. New leaders are poised to join the organization from the supply chain’s most recognized brands and Emerge plans to significantly scale its internal team in 2022. “We are attracting freight and FreightTech's top leaders and talent,” said Abernathy. “Currently, Emerge has over 200 new employment opportunities opening in enterprise sales, R&D, product and operations. From operations to the executive suite, we are bringing in freight’s heaviest hitters to create something truly revolutionary for our industry.”

Rethinking Procurement: The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. The Emerge platform helps streamline the disjointed and cloudy procurement landscape, bringing shippers and carriers together in one space to create and build mutually beneficial relationships.

With freight procurement and optimization becoming a common boardroom conversation, companies are increasingly looking for creative ways to find new efficiency in their supply chain.The premier choice for carriers and shippers within the procurement ecosystem, the Emerge platform inherently creates a powerful “network effect” — opening new opportunities for all participants as the network grows and becomes more robust. With every carrier and shipper added, the Emerge marketplace becomes even more powerful — creating better, stronger opportunities and win-win scenarios for all.

Built for freight professionals, Emerge is the only platform designed and led by freight experts with decades of direct, hands-on procurement experience. The Emerge executive team and board members include some of transportation’s largest names, having previous experience leading companies like UPS, GlobalTranz, Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt and FreightWaves. This expertise allows Emerge to offer solutions that enhance contract and spot procurement, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions.

The award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions for spot and contract freight - including its revolutionary RFP platform - and a light Transportation Management System (TMS).

Shipper and Carrier Collaboration, Evolved

Founded by industry veterans Andrew Leto and Michael Leto, Emerge has seen tremendous success since opening its doors in 2017. In addition to securing over $150 million in investor funding, the Emerge platform has enabled shippers to procure over $6 billion in freight by leveraging the Dynamic RFP and Spot Procurement platform. In September of 2021, Emerge announced its latest Series B funding round of $130 million, led by investment partners 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management and The Spruce House Partnership with additional participation from existing backers New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft.

“This funding will allow us to scale our business efficiently — from creating new opportunities for our current employees to filling needs from the outside where necessary,” Jack Holmes, Emerge Executive Chairman and former President & CEO of UPS Freight said. “We have been fortunate to have great partners. Financial partners, shipper partners and carrier partners. Andrew [Leto’s] vision has continued to evolve and we’re confident that our platform will be regarded by our partners as the most influential in transportation.”

Taking the logistics industry by storm, Emerge recently ranked on INC Magazine’s INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list, FreightWaves FreightTech 25 and was named a Best Employer by Forbes, the Phoenix Business Journal and AZCentral.

About Emerge

