BlueSphere Bio to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSphere Bio, a T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy company developing a revolutionary TCR discovery platform and novel therapeutic candidates for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that David Apelian, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, chief executive officer of BlueSphere Bio, will present an in-person company overview at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Forum being held Monday, February 14 – Thursday, February 17, 2022.



The presentation will highlight the company’s latest data supporting future clinical development of their adoptive TCR T-cell therapies and novel high-throughput TCXpress™ and NEOXpress™ platforms designed to target some of the most challenging cancers.

Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, New York City

Room: Gotham

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the company’s website shortly following the conference. For more information about the BIO CEO & Investor Forum, please refer to the conference website at www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational stand-alone company spun out of UPMC Enterprises, the commercialization arm of the Pittsburgh health system giant. The company was founded upon the unique, advanced TCR discovery platform - TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed, sensitivity and efficiency. BlueSphere anticipates filing its first IND application in 2022 for a novel TCR T-cell therapy for patients with high-risk leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the context of allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT). Concurrent with its pursuit of hematologic cancers, BlueSphere is pursuing additional programs in solid tumors using NEOXpress™, a proprietary patient-specific neoantigen discovery platform, to target patient-specific neoantigens, and anticipates virtual patient data from multiple tumor types by the end of 2022.



