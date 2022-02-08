Pharrah Jackson-Rowell Rejoins Greystone’s Affordable Lending Team as Vice President, Originations

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that company veteran, Pharrah Jackson-Rowell, has assumed a new role as a Vice President and loan originator on the firm’s affordable lending team led by Jeff Englund.



In her new role, Mrs. Jackson-Rowell will leverage her 20+ years of experience in affordable housing underwriting, finance, development and loan sizing to assist property owners and investors with their capital needs nationwide. Greystone is a top-ranked affordable lender and pioneer in financing products for the construction, refinancing and recapitalization of affordable housing, including short-term bridge loans, bridge-to-agency permanent financing solutions, FHA lending, and ATAX-led tax-exempt bond finance transactions.

Prior to rejoining the affordable lending team, Mrs. Jackson-Rowell served as Vice President, Finance for Greystone Affordable Development where she oversaw a team of analysts and underwriters responsible for securing debt and equity for all of Greystone’s affordable housing development transactions, both preservation-based and new construction. During her time at Greystone in various roles spanning 18 total years, Ms. Jackson has been involved in the financing of over 1,000 affordable housing properties totaling more than $8 billion in debt, having previously served as a Managing Director of the affordable lending group. Mrs. Jackson-Rowell is also a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Affordable Rental Housing Advisory Council.

“Pharrah is a fixture in the affordable lending sector and will be a welcome resource for property investors in affordable housing that are seeking capital solutions for their existing portfolio or new acquisitions,” said Jeff Englund, head of affordable lending at Greystone.

“I’m so thrilled to re-join the industry-leading team that is the #1 choice for the nation’s top affordable developers and investors,” said Mrs. Jackson-Rowell. “With all of the Greystone tools at my disposal – including investment sales and the Agencies’ increased focus on financing affordable housing and making those deals work, I hope to bring solutions to a growing number of clients while sharing my knowledge and passion for affordable housing.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com