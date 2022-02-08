EF Hutton Appoints Ariel Imas, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments LLC (“EF Hutton”) announced today Ariel Imas has been appointed Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets.



Mr. Imas has over twenty years of corporate finance and investment banking experience focused on the lower-middle markets. Throughout his career, he has closed over 150 transactions providing full-service banking and has spearheaded capital raises exceeding $1 billion dollars from: institutional investors via PIPEs, secondaries, follow-ons, registered directs, CMPOs, IPOs and M&A. Mr. Imas has also provided strategic advisory services for dozens of partner companies. His strength lies in the relationships he forges with C-Level executives and institutional investors, enabling Mr. Imas to build shareholder value for every deal he has participated in. Additionally, he has also paved the way for several entrepreneurial ventures as a co-founder of healthcare, technology, and financial services companies.

“We are delighted with the outstanding results Ariel has delivered since he joined EF Hutton. Mr. Imas has become an impressive leader within our organization and we’re confident that his promotion to Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets will allow us to further expand our presence in the global investment banking universe,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

Ariel Imas, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets commented, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the incredibly dynamic and talented Capital Markets team at EF Hutton which partners with companies to provide the best-in-class growth capital they need to achieve their strategic goals.”

“As we further develop our Capital Markets division at EF Hutton, Ariel’s knowledge depth, breadth, and tested career experiences will serve as an asset to the entire team and catalyze the growth of the broader company,” commented EF Hutton President, David W Boral.

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth. In the last twelve months, it has raised more than $8 billion in capital. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. Since its inception in May 2020, EF Hutton has raised over $8.6 billion in gross proceeds through over 145 financings. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With the bespoke boutique investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

