Calgary National Bank Challenger is Back!

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of the Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour announced today that the Calgary National Bank Challenger (The Challenger) event will return to the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre from November 6 to 13, 2022. This will be the third time the popular tournament will be held. As part of today’s announcement, the ATP also announced a new three-year agreement to host the event beginning in 2022.



“We are thankful for the ongoing support and commitment from our title sponsor, National Bank of Canada and Tennis Canada,” said Danny Da Costa, CEO of the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre. “Our 2020 event attracted some of the best emerging tennis talent. We are excited to bring back the Challenger in November, showcasing our wonderful sport and city."

The Challenger event has quickly gained a reputation as one of the premier sporting events in Alberta and one of best ATP Challenger tournament events in the world. It is the largest indoor professional tennis event in Canada and features several of the best up-and-coming athletes and established stars on the ATP World Tour.

“We are delighted that professional tennis is returning to Alberta with the Calgary National Bank Challenger this year,” commented Gavin Ziv, Senior Vice President of Professional Events at Tennis Canada. “We know how important the Challenger circuit is for players and how much they enjoy the Calgary event. It is especially important for our Canadian players to have the chance to accumulate crucial points in the rankings and compete against international players, particularly after a difficult couple of years.”

Arthur Rinderknech of France, now ranked #60 in the world on the ATP rankings, won the 2020 event. He defeated Maxime Cressy of the USA. Cressy who reached the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open is now ranked #59. The 2021 event was cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic.

More information about the event will be available here in the coming weeks. For more Information about the ATP Challenger Tour, please visit https://www.atptour.com.

About the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre

The OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre opened in 2016, and is one of Canada’s premier tennis facilities, championed by local funders with the support of Tennis Canada. The state-of-the-art, family friendly tennis facility is located in the heart of Acadia (SE Calgary) and covers 71,000 square feet, over 3.19 acres. The $13 million-dollar, non-profit Centre has quickly established itself as the benchmark for facility design and operation in Canada. The Centre has introduced the game of tennis to thousands of Calgarians since opening and is built to international competition standards. It is a highly sought-after

tournament destination and hosts multiple international events each year, including the Calgary National Bank Challenger ATP event. For more information visit www.albertatenniscentre.ca.

