DVCon U.S. 2022 To Offer Interactive Virtual Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The full program for 2022 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative is now available. The 34th annual conference and exhibition will be held on a virtual platform February 28-March 3, 2022.



The technical program includes 42 paper presentations, 14 poster presentations, two panels, five tutorials and 10 workshops throughout the four-day program.

The keynote for the 2022 program, “Unleashing AI/ML for Faster Verification Closure,” will be presented by Manish Pandey, Vice President of Engineering, Synopsys. The keynote will explore how exploiting supervised, unsupervised and reinforcement learning has enabled an order of magnitude gains in closure convergence and verification cycle reduction.

The virtual program this year will be expanded to include an exciting new interactive platform, Gather.Town. It offers more opportunities for attendees and presenters to interact with each other in a more natural way, being able to “walk” in and out of conversations with ease. It is intended to enhance the exhibit hall and networking experience for all DVCon participants.

“Networking is one of the activities that's sorely missed by having a virtual conference,” stated Josh Rensch, DVCon U.S. 2022 Vice Chair. “It has been difficult to walk up to someone and chat during a virtual event, but DVCon U.S. has added Gather to try and change that. The feel is an old-school video game but with modern video-conferencing technology.

“The top-down view lets you walk using just your arrow keys. If you see someone you want to talk with, all you have to do is get close enough to them and videos of both of you pop up. There are areas on the DVCon map for large gatherings. In addition to the breaks and exhibits, the poster session will be hosted on the Gather.Town platform to give attendees a more in-person feeling. Did we mention there are hidden treasure chests around the area to find? Our hope is that the participants find the interaction rewarding,” Rensch concluded.

Registration is open. Registration for the keynote, panels, UVM Birds of a Feather, and exhibits is free.

For the latest information regarding the conference and expo, please visit the website.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies.