The Methodical Group Names Rene Head VP of Managed Services Division

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Methodical Group, a national information technology consulting company, recently named Rene Head as vice president of its Managed Services Division. The Methodical Group strives to transform customer experience, enterprise efficiency, and effectiveness through operational excellence. The Managed Services Division offers flexible solutions for industry-specific needs and operates within six key areas: strategy and consulting, technology and engineering, human resources, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, and IT managed services.

Head is a seasoned business and technology products and services leader with more than 30 years of experience successfully helping clients monetize disruptive technology and adopt new digital business models. He was most recently the vice president of enterprise IT and cloud services for Mindtree. He has previously held senior positions at Quest Software, Dell, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Unisys, and Hewlett Packard, among others. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Texas A&M University.

The newly created Managed Services Division will operate within many industry segments but focus closely on nimble, national companies that are seeking growth in the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and banking and finance sectors.

"Rene Head brings an incredible depth of experience and a sterling reputation as a manager and thought leader to The Methodical Group," said company president Josh Morris.

The Methodical Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, but its employees and key contractors work remotely from around the globe. The company represents regional and national mid-sized companies as well as many members of the Fortune 500, including some of the best-known healthcare brands in the United States. For more information, visit MethodicalGroup.com.

