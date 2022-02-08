Be the MVP of the Big Game Watch Party with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it easy to impress your group of hungry football fans during the NFL Title Game with its Legit. Texas. Barbecue™!

The world’s largest barbecue concept is offering big deals for the Big Game that are conveniently available for same-day delivery, pickup and to-go. Gameday specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack (Starting at $120) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

$5 Off $25 – Get $5 off online and app orders of $25 or more with code: 5OFF25.

Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a FREE Kid’s Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO. *One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $10 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

Instead of the same old game day food, get fall-off-the-bone ribs and pit-smoked wings. Dickey’s offers endless saucabilities to choose from, including fan favorites like Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue Sauce or bold flavors such as Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and Lemon Pepper – perfect for hosting a group of people with a variety of flavor preferences. Explore some delicious game day food ideas with Dickey’s Barbecue!

“Dickey’s will help keep everyone quiet during the Big Game, halftime show and commercials as they’re preoccupied with delicious Texas barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs and Pit-Smoked Wings are the perfect pairing for Championship Sunday, and you’ll get all the praise as the MVP host. We have plenty of options to choose from, so call or go online today and end the football season the right way!”

In addition, Dickey’s is offering guests free doorstep delivery! Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Delivery” option at checkout. *Valid for orders of $10 or more placed through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for watch parties of any size.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

