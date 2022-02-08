Global Surfactants Market and Specialty Surfactants Market Size, Share Value 2022 | Analysis By Latest Industry Developments, New Investment Scenario, Business Challenges, Major Key Insights, Future Trends, and Growth Revenue Forecast 2027

Pune, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Surfactants Market Analysis and Insights: The global Surfactants market was valued at USD 32970 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 42840 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Scope of the Surfactants Market Report:

A surfactant is a surface active agent that changes a liquid’s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

The major players in global Surfactants market include BASF, Stepan, Evonik, etc. The top 3 players occupy over 10% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Petroleum-based Surfactants is the main type, with a share about 60%. Detergent is the main application, which holds a share about 40%.



List of Key Players in Surfactants Market Report Are:

BASF

Stepan

Zanyu Technology Group

Indorama

Solvay

Sasol

Evonik

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Resun

Clariant

Dow

Nouryon

Kao

Croda

SINOLIGHT-CHEM

Innospec

Tianjin Angel Chemicals Group

Galaxy Surfactants

COVID-19 sickness began to spread all over the world at the beginning of 2021, infecting countless individuals in general, and important governments all over the world imposed foot restrictions and work stoppage orders. Aside from the clinical supplies and life support items organizations, most endeavors have been significantly impacted, and Surfactants adventures have been severely impacted.

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

Petroleum-based Surfactants

Bio-based Surfactants

Biosurfactant

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

Detergent

Textile

Personal Care

Petrochemical

Paint and Coating

Others

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Industry's major components and factors such as drivers, constraints, historical and present trends, supervisory scenarios, and technological progress.

A detailed review of the report's restraints depicts the contrast to drivers and allows for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow market growth are critical, as they may be used to design diverse strategies for seizing the rich chances that exist in the ever-growing market.

The analysis also focuses on the worldwide key top industry players in the Global Surfactants market, including details such as company biographies, product pictures and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Global Surfactants Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance, direction for businesses and people interested in the market.

Part II:

Global Specialty Surfactants Market Analysis and Insights: The global Specialty Surfactants market was valued at USD 31670 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 35390 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

Specialty Surfactant is surface active agent that changes a liquid’s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

BASF, Stepan, Zanyu Technology, Huntsman and Solvay are the leaders of the Specialty Surfactants industry, which take about 40% market share. Europe is the major region of the global market, which takes about 25% market share.

List of Key Players in Specialty Surfactants Market Report Are:

BASF

Stepan

Zanyu Technology

Huntsman

Solvay

Sasol

Evonik

Lion

Resun-Auway

Clariant

DuPont

AkzoNobel

Kao

Croda

Sinolight

Unger

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Aarti Industries

Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

Anionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Nonionic Surfactant

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

Others

