Global Dental Periodontics Market Share Will Surpass USD 42 Billion by 2026 at 10% CAGR Growth Says: Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Periodontics Market By Product (Injectable Anesthetics, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Topical Anesthetics, Dental Hemostats, Dental Anesthetics, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, Dental Sutures, Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures, Absorbable Dental Sutures, X-Ray, Intraoral Cameras, Optical Imaging, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Infection Control, Sanitizing Gels, Disinfectants, and Personal Protective Wear), By Type (Mild Periodontics and Advanced Periodontics), By Application (Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospital, Dental Clinics, and Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" is the title of the latest analysis report that Facts and Factors has recently added to their research database.



“According to the report, the global dental periodontics market was valued at approximately USD 15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 42 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 10% between 2021 and 2026.”



Periodontal diseases are infections of the gums, periodontal ligaments, and alveolar bone. In the initial stage of periodontitis, the infection affects the gums. In more severe disease forms, all of the tissues are involved. Non-surgical treatments, laser treatment, pocket reduction procedures, dental implants, regenerative procedures, gum graft surgery, dental crown lengthening, and plastic surgery procedures are key treatments that come under dental periodontics.



Dental Periodontics Market Coverage & Overview:

Dental periodontics is part of dentistry that deals with the studying, treatment, and diagnosis of the gums, teeth, alveolar bone, periodontal ligament, and other diseases. The experts treating oral inflammation or preventing or treating periodontal diseases are referred to as periodontists. Dental periodontics helps integrate technologies such as probiotic treatment, nanotechnology, ozone treatment, and more. The most preferred is the ozone as it helps oxidize biomolecules, possesses antimicrobial activity, and healing.



Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Dental Periodontics Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dental-periodontics-market-report



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 212+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Major Market Players

Young Innovations Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

PLANMECA OY

Western Dental

Orval

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Glidewell Laboratories

Institut Straumann AG

Carestream Dental

LLC

Zimmer Biomet

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Midmark Corporation

VATECH

Ultradent Products Inc.

Apteryx Inc.

Flow Dental

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample Dental Periodontics Market report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dental-periodontics-market-report



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Dental Periodontics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Dental Periodontics market forward?

What are the Dental Periodontics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Dental Periodontics market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Dental Periodontics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Deployment, by Component, by Application, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Dental Periodontics Market report with TOC @

https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/dental-periodontics-market-report

Global Dental Periodontics Market: Growth Factors

Oral diseases affect individuals throughout their life and cause pain and discomfort while proving fatal to the life of the patient. Moreover, the growing occurrence of oral ailments among the geriatric population base is predicted to produce awareness about dental insurance among the aged population prone to recurrent dental treatment needed for oral problems. All these aspects are likely to steer the growth of the dental periodontics industry over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, thriving medical tourism activities across the globe are likely to create lucrative growth avenues for the dental periodontics industry during the period 2019 to 2027. Nonetheless, inappropriate food habits giving rise to periodontal ailments will also steer the market growth trends. However, high dental treatment costs are likely to inhibit the surge of the dental periodontics industry over the forecast timeline.

Global Dental Periodontics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 42 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Young Innovations, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Western Dental, Orval, Dentsply Sirona, Dentsply Sirona, and Others Key Segment By Product, By Type, By Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Dental Periodontics Market: Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to dominate the global dental periodontics market during the forecast period. The growth attributes to the rising consciousness regarding periodontal diseases and rising demand for cosmetic dental surgeries in this region. In addition to this, the low sedentary lifestyle and aging population further boost the demand for dental periodontics. The effective repayment outline is another factor driving the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth owing to the increasing number of patients and growing healthcare infrastructure plus spending.

Request Customized Copy of Dental Periodontics Market Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dental-periodontics-market-report

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com





Advanced periodontitis to dominate the type segment over the forecast period

The advanced periodontitis segment, which accounted for nearly 70% of the overall market share in 2018, is likely to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue by 2027. The rise in the aging population susceptible to periodontitis disease along with wrong food habits as well as delay in diagnosis of tooth disorders or gingivitis will spur the growth of the segment during the forecast timeline.

Non-Surgical treatments to dominate the overall market revenue share

The non-surgical treatments segment is predicted to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 22,000 million by 2027. The growth of this periodontal treatments & procedures segment can be accredited to the huge advancement in the dentistry technology boosting the trend of non-surgical treatments. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative methods & testing tools for diagnosing periodontal ailments has brought a paradigm shift in the utilization of invasive methods for gingivitis & periodontitis treatments. This is projected to further steer the growth of the segment during the forecast timeframe.

Dental Hospital to lead the end-user segment

The growth of the segment can be credited to a rise in the number of patients suffering from tooth decay or disorder problems and an increase in the geriatric population base susceptible to periodontitis. The dental hospital segment is likely to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 4,500 million by 2027.

Browse the full “Dental Periodontics Market By Product (Injectable Anesthetics, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Topical Anesthetics, Dental Hemostats, Dental Anesthetics, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, Dental Sutures, Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures, Absorbable Dental Sutures, X-Ray, Intraoral Cameras, Optical Imaging, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Infection Control, Sanitizing Gels, Disinfectants, and Personal Protective Wear), By Type (Mild Periodontics and Advanced Periodontics), By Application (Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospital, Dental Clinics, and Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dental-periodontics-market-report

This report segments the dental periodontics market as follows:

Global Dental Periodontics Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Injectable Anesthetics

Gelatin-Based Hemostats

Topical Anesthetics

Dental Hemostats

Dental Anesthetics

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats

Collagen-Based Hemostats

Dental Sutures

Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures

Absorbable Dental Sutures

X-Ray

Intraoral Cameras

Optical Imaging

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Infection Control

Sanitizing Gels

Disinfectants

Personal Protective Wear

Global Dental Periodontics Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Mild Periodontics

Advanced Periodontics

Global Dental Periodontics Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospital

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental Periodontics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Dental Periodontics Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dental-periodontics-market-report





Browse More Related Report:

SLAM Technology Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157

E-Passport Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-passport-market-by-type-long-term-and

Cannabis Testing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-software-products-and-165

Digital Banking Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-banking-market-by-banking-type-retail-banking-100

Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on

Smart Fleet Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010





About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/