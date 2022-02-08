Great Plains Communications Introduces Smarter Business Security, Powered by Alarm.com

Blair, Nebraska, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications, the Midwestern telecommunications provider with a growing, privately-owned 13,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, now offers GPC Smarter Business Security with smart security and video monitoring in Nebraska and Southeast Indiana. The service is powered by Alarm.com for Business, the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

As part of the Great Plains Communications ever-expanding suite of business solutions, GPC Smarter Business Security delivers a unified real-time intrusion, surveillance and access management protection solution through a single-app and website user experience that can be accessed and managed from anywhere.

“Businesses today need the peace of mind that comes from knowing their people and properties are secure 24/7. Whether it’s a security breach, a water leak, a power outage or simply an after-hours delivery, GPC Smarter Business Security provides real-time insight into what is happening all the time at all their locations utilizing powerful technology and automation,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “We are pleased to offer businesses of all sizes an exceptional value of proactive state-of-the-art security safeguards and awareness, along with professional installation and ongoing maintenance.”

GPC Smarter Business Security Highlights

Security service options: Smart Monitoring, Intelligent Video, and Intelligent Video and Security Monitoring.

All services include equipment with maintenance and professional installation.

Monitor businesses anytime from anywhere.

Alarm notifications and incident video clips.

Business analytics into day-to-day activity from multiple locations.

Integrated smart devices like thermostats to optimize energy consumption.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.

Great Plains Communications is backed by Grain Management, LLC (Grain), a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. For more information, visit www.graingp.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.