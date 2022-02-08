NBA All-Star Caron Butler Talks 'Existing While Black’ and Criminal Justice Reform on ‘Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom’

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 8th, the second season of Lava for Good Podcasts’ powerful series Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom ends on a high note with two-time NBA All-Star and current Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler. Butler candidly discusses his childhood, his arrests and tribulations in and out of the criminal legal system, and the galvanizing moment of seeing the basketball court from the window of a correctional facility — sparking his redemption. Through detailing his poignant journey, Butler and Flom also discuss inner city violence, police and prosecutorial corruption, barriers to education, lawyers who don’t have their client’s best interests in mind, drugs, mass incarceration, and Butler’s own inspiring 3D Foundation.



“We talk to our players all the time about collaboration being the new innovation,” Butler told Flom. “No one’s bigger, no one’s better — this is all about coming together for the right cause and the right initiative and moving the needle towards progress; about leaving the right legacy.”

Butler continued: “I think that if we live our life understanding this – right is right no matter who is against it and wrong is wrong no matter who is for it – I think we’ll be in a better place.”

Butler has generated millions of views for the video interview series he hosted for the NBA, 1-on-1 with Caron Butler, in which he discusses issues around race, civic engagement, and social justice. As a previously incarcerated Black man, Butler shares a deeply personal perspective on systematic racism and his belief that athletes have a responsibility to use their platform to empower, educate, and inspire their fans.

“In the fight for social justice, Caron Butler’s voice and leadership has been immense,” said Flom. “It was such an honor to hear about his transformation from incarcerated youth to NBA All-Star and successful businessman as well as his work to help others through his foundation.”

Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom features a diverse who's-who at the forefront of the most critical issues of the day. Its prestigious lineup of guests have included Virgin Group founder, investor, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sir Richard Branson, actress and political activist Ashley Judd, Run-DMC founder and Road Recovery board member Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, and U.S. Congressman/Majority Whip James Clyburn. Flom’s discussions with these thought leaders and changemakers uncover and inspire the powerful actions we can take for reform, equal justice, and a better world for all.

To listen to Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, visit www.lavaforgood.com or find it on all major podcast platforms.

About Lava for Good:

Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences, amplifying the voices of contemporary social justice champions and inspiring action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of podcasts have been downloaded over 30 million times and are credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup, which features leading experts, attorneys, activists, and journalists on the frontlines of human rights and justice movements, currently includes Wrongful Conviction, Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, False Confessions, Junk Science, and more, and is available on all major podcast platforms.

