Engineers and Geoscientists BC Named Top Employer in British Columbia

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Engineers and Geoscientists BC has been named one of the top employers in the province by BC’s Top Employers. The annual competition recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.



“At Engineers and Geoscientists BC, our employees are the foundation of our organization. They are the driving force in making our purpose come to life,” said Heidi Yang, P.Eng., Engineers and Geoscientists BC CEO. “Every day, they deliver on our mandate to protect the public interest and keep British Columbians safe. In turn, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment that values open communications, flexibility, and a collaborative work culture.”

The annual competition is organized by Mediacorp, and employers were evaluated using eight criteria: (1) physical workspace; (2) work atmosphere and social; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Some of the benefits of working at Engineers and Geoscientists BC include a flexible environment and an emphasis on work-life balance, a competitive benefits package, and a diverse executive team that emphasizes open and transparent communications.

At Engineers and Geoscientists BC we’re focused on attracting the brightest talent to join us so that we can we work together to deliver on our most important job: protecting the public. For a list of current job opportunities, visit egbc.ca/careers.

For more information on Engineers and Geoscientists BC, visit egbc.ca.

About Engineers and Geoscientists BC

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations. If these standards are not met, we take action through our investigation and discipline processes.

