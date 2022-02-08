The Job Exchange Associates, Inc. Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client Award for Service Excellence

LIMERICK, Pa., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Job Exchange Associates, Inc., a leading staffing agency in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, announced today that it has won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to its clients. Awarded in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. The Job Exchange Associates, Inc. received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 93.5% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%.

"By knowing our job seekers and employers personally and built on decades of experience being a full-service staffing agency, the team at The Job Exchange works diligently to make service a priority. We are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts and expertise in this way," Lori L. Colasanti, President of The Job Exchange, said.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and founder Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com."

About The Job Exchange Associates, Inc.

The Job Exchange offers best-fit talent for administrative support, customer support, accounting, and human resources well-suited to small and mid-sized employers in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania. The staff has more than 40 years of combined experience working with hundreds of hiring managers at more than 500 companies and placing more than 3,000 candidates in employment.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com — an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Contact

Lori L. Colasanti, President

p. 610.454.9477

c. 484.854.0076

lori@thejobexchange.com

