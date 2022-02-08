New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228505/?utm_source=GNW





The global colleges, universities, and professional schools market is expected to grow from $1094.86 billion in 2021 to $1207.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1708.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The colleges, universities, and professional schools market consists of the revenues of colleges, universities, and professional schools services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide academic courses and grant degrees at baccalaureate or graduate levels. The entities include colleges, theological seminaries offering baccalaureate or graduate degrees, military academies at college level, universities and professional schools (e.g., business administration, dental, law, medical). The colleges, universities, and professional schools market is segmented into junior colleges, higher education colleges and universities, business and secretarial schools, computer training, professional and management development training and technical and trade schools.



The main types of colleges, universities, and professional schools are technical and trade schools, junior colleges, higher education colleges and universities, business and secretarial schools, computer training, professional and management development training.Business and secretarial schools are institutions that specialize in instructing office procedures, secretarial and stenographic skills, as well as basic computer skills, word processing, spreadsheets, and desktop publishing.



The various expenditure types include public and private that are offered through online and offline mode.



Top universities based in the US and Europe are setting up branch campuses or collaborating with the local institutions in the emerging markets especially in Asia and the Middle East.This phenomenon is being driven by high demand for courses from these countries due to the quality of education these colleges and universities offer.



According to the Cross-Border Education Research Team(C-Bert), agency that provides information on colleges and universities with a multi-national, there are about 247 international branch campuses around the world. For instance, University of Nottingham has set up two branch campuses one in Malaysia which has over 4,500 students and the other in China which has over 7,000 students.



Western Europe was the largest region in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

