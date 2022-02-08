MFGS, Inc. to Offer Additional FedRAMP Authorized Cyber Resilience Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc., the Master Supplier of Micro Focus’ best in class cybersecurity software solutions to the U.S. Government, its partners, and system integrators, is fully supporting Micro Focus’ CyberRes’ pursuit of additional Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP™) authorization. CyberRes will build on the success of their 2015 Fortify FedRAMP authorization to gain authorization for Voltage File Analysis Suite, ArcSight Intelligence, NetIQ Identity Governance, and NetIQ Advanced Authentication.



“We take the needs and requirements of our U.S. Public Sector, government agency customers very seriously,” said Robert J. Makheja, President of MFGS, Inc. “These advancements from Micro Focus allow us to better support operational resilience in the federal space by providing increased security and data protection in the cloud.”

According to David Gahan, Sr. Director CyberRes SaaS, CyberRes is building on what they have learned with previous FedRAMP authorizations to further assist the US Government with their digital transformation and cloud modernization initiatives.

Established in 2011, FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. These additional authorizations bolster the partnership between MFGS, Inc. and their government agency customers by delivering cyber resilient solutions built for the federal space.

The FedRAMP authorizations CyberRes is seeking will touch each of their four major portfolios:

Find, manage, and secure sensitive data to enable business outcomes (Voltage File Analysis Suite).

Deploy machine learning to distill billions of events into a prioritized list of high-quality security leads to focus and accelerate the security operations center (SOC) (ArcSight Intelligence).

Run effective access certification campaigns and implement identity governance controls to meet compliance mandates while proactively mitigating risk (NetIQ Identity Governance).

Centralize authentication into a single framework where it can be managed with a single policy console, decreasing costs and increasing security (NetIQ Advanced Authentication)

About MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. is the exclusive Master Supplier of Micro Focus’ best-in-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable cybersecurity software solutions to the U.S. Government, its partners, and system integrators. MFGS, Inc. is an independent, U.S.-owned and operated company. MFGS, Inc. is customer-centric, government compliant, and purpose built to fulfill, support and deliver Micro Focus government solutions to the U.S. Federal Government.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world’s largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow’s opportunities.

For inquiries, please contact:

John T. Jones

Digital and Content Marketing Manager

571-781-8269

john.jones@mfgsinc.com