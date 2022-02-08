New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Educational Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228502/?utm_source=GNW





The global educational services market is expected to grow from $2882.52 billion in 2021 to $3191.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4623.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The educational services market consists of the revenues earned from educational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects.The instruction and training is provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers.



The educational services market is segmented into elementary and secondary schools; colleges, universities, and professional schools and other educational services.



The main types of educational services are other educational services; colleges, universities, and professional schools; elementary and secondary schools.A university is a higher (or tertiary) education and research institution that grants academic degrees in a variety of academic disciplines.



The different expenditure types of the educational services include public and private that are offered through online and offline mode.



Educational services are using gamification techniques to enhance the students learning experience.Gamification is the concept of applying game-design thinking to different classroom tasks to make them more fun and engaging.



Gamification is creating a holistic learning atmosphere in educational services that boosts engagement, motivation and essential skills of students.For instance, according to a survey conducted by WeAreTeachers, 55% of teachers are using digital online games as part of their teaching, and 63% agree that students want to practice difficult skills when presented in a game-like format.



Hornsby Middle School implemented gamification techniques to engage the students towards comprehensive learning.



Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms.In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class.



In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of a teacher.Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class.



For instance, according to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result, thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model. Some of the educational service providers using flipped classrooms to teach students include University of California, Clemson University, Boston University, Harvard University, University of Michigan and Texila American University.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the educational services market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the educational services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the educational services market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

