Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2022

The global elementary and secondary schools market is expected to grow from $1343.61 billion in 2021 to $1488.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2169.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The elementary and secondary schools market consists of the revenues of elementary and secondary school services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide academic courses and associated course work to basic preparatory education i.e. kindergarten through 12th grade. The market covers school boards and school districts. The elementary and secondary schools market is segmented into primary school; middle school and secondary school.



The main types of elementary and secondary schools are primary school, middle school and secondary school.A primary school is a place where children receive their first stage of academic learning, also known as elementary or primary education.



The various expenditure type includes public and private. The different types of ownerships include government, local body, others and involves various fee structures such as low-income, medium-income, high-income.



Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms.In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class.



In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher.Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class.



According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result., thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the elementary and secondary schools market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the elementary and secondary schools market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the elementary and secondary schools market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

