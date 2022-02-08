City National Bank Returns as Presenting Sponsor for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ 2022 Los Angeles Builders Ball®

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is pleased to announce that City National Bank will support the 2022 Los Angeles Builders Ball® as presenting sponsor. Habitat LA will also be honoring City National with the Foundation Builder award at the event, in recognition of the transformational impact the company and its colleagues have made on the organization.



The Builders Ball — which will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California — is Habitat LA’s largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event contribute to Habitat LA’s efforts to build and repair affordable housing throughout greater Los Angeles. This marks the third consecutive year that City National will serve as the event’s presenting sponsor.

“Serving our communities, especially those most in need, is part of our DNA at City National Bank,” said Linda Duncombe, Habitat LA board member and City National’s Chief Marketing, Product and Digital Officer. “For years, Habitat LA has helped make our city better, and we’ve continued to build together through the toughest moments of the pandemic. It’s our privilege to help this organization build better futures in the years to come.”

City National has long supported Habitat LA’s programs, contributing more than $700,000 since 2002. The bank also works with Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country. This week, City National confirmed its national support of the organization for the third year in a row, furthering its commitment to building strong communities.

City National also recognizes the value in volunteerism, and its colleagues have assisted in building and repairing homes. As a recurring sponsor of several Habitat LA signature events — including the 2021 Veterans Home Repair Blitz and the 2019 and 2020 Power Women, Power Tools® — City National has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to U.S. veterans, women of diverse backgrounds, and low-income individuals and families seeking financial assistance and a decent place to live.

“Habitat LA is delighted to recognize our long-time partner, City National Bank, as our 2022 Foundation Builder at this year’s Builders Ball. We share a commitment to helping our local communities thrive, and we are grateful for their continued support, both locally and across the nation,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO, Habitat LA. “We are also thrilled to have them returning as the presenting sponsor for our Los Angeles Builders Ball.”

The gala’s theme — Building Homes, Communities and Hope — will be evident in the evening’s program, as Habitat LA honors City National and two other well-respected partners in our work: Clark Construction and award-winning actor and director Chandra Wilson. Entertainment will be provided by Morris Day and The Time.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org . More information about the 2022 Los Angeles Builders Ball can be found here: https://www.habitatla.org/2022-los-angeles-builders-ball/

About City National

With $91.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 74 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $99.8 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com .

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

