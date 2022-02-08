New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228498/?utm_source=GNW

and SRM Housing Services Private Limited.



The global community food, housing, and relief services market is expected to grow from $452.69 billion in 2021 to $496.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $687.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The community food, housing, and relief services market consists of the revenues from community food, housing, and relief services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counselling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (example: wars). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of community food, housing, and relief services are community food services, community housing services, temporary shelters, other community housing services, emergency and other relief services, vocational rehabilitation services.Community Food Services providers are mostly non-profit organisations that collect, prepare, and deliver food to low-income and needy people.



The different structures include chained outlets and independent outlets. The various end users of the services include individuals (non-chronic) homeless, homeless families, chronic homeless, homeless veterans, unaccompanied homeless youth and children.



Re-entry services are increasingly being provided for the people exiting prison.The majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go.



Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter. For instance, the US-based Lionheart Foundation provides shelter to this population and it’s Houses of Healing(HOH) program helps improve prisoner’s lifestyle by providing them with services like transformative programs for prisoners, HOH guide book, HOH video series and many more.



Federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community food, housing, and relief services market.Funding from the government helps many homeless people get shelter.



Many programs are run by different countries to provide assistance to homeless people.For instance, in the US, every year the Federal Government allocates funds to States/Territories to support social services for vulnerable children, adults, and families through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG).



In India, ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana’ focuses on providing permanent houses with basic amenities to homeless families.The objective of this scheme is to build one crore home of 25 sqm by 2022.



Similarly, the government of India launched the Shelter for Homeless program under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). Under this program, various types of shelter, such as men shelter, women shelter, family shelter, and special shelter (for old age, mentally ill, sick persons) are provided. The government of India would finance 75% of the expense for the development of the shelters, while, 25% would be the State commitment. The Indian government is also working on providing rental housing to urban poor belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, migrants, transgender, and senior citizens. The increased federal funding will help contribute to the market for community food, housing, and relief services leading to its growth.



During the forecast period, the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to limit the growth of the community food, housing, and relief services market.Many organizations continue to observe the effects of the recession, which has resulted in the reduction of resources of funds and grants.



For instance, in early April 2020, Charity Navigator partnered with Reuters News to conduct a survey of non-profits to assess the financial and programmatic impacts of COVID-19 on the non-profit sector and reported that 83% of respondents were suffering financially.Among the non-profit organizations that were experiencing financial hardships, the average expected decline in revenue for the period between April and June was 38%.



The economic downturn has certainly created challenges to the community food, housing, and relief services that rely on donations.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in community food, housing, and relief services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228498/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________