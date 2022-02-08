Turbidimeter Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 952.1 Million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Global Turbidimeter Market Analysis and Review By Portability Type (Handheld and Stationary) & Region - Forecast 2022-2029



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the Global Turbidimeter Market to grow with an year-on-year growth of 5.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 641.8 Mn by 2022 end. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable value CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2022 and 2029.

Witnessing a promising CAGR during 2022 - 2029, the global sales of Turbidimeter Market will reach US$ 952.1 Mn mark by 2029. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study projects that turbidimeter sales will continue to soar in line with the stringent implementation of regulations pertaining to water quality in industries.

Quality maintenance is becoming a priority for various sectors that use analytical testing equipment, and turbidimeters are one of the preliminary equipment utilized for quality analysis. This would remain among the key factors pushing sales of turbidimeter at a global level.

Turbidimeter Market Size (2021A) US$ 607.4 Mn Turbidimeter Sales (2022E) US$ 641.8 Mn Projected Turbidimeter Market Size (2029F) US$ 952.1 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 4.0 % Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 27.3 %



Customers would be inclined towards online turbidimeters in the near future, as they are accurate, quicker, and thus, highly reliable. Moreover, online turbidity monitoring is possible for continuous flow systems with a high measuring range of up to 10,000 NTU.

Key Takeaways - Turbidimeter Market Study

Turbidity level of potable water has become a serious concern owing to contamination caused by toxic industrial waste and other pollutants. Strict measures are being taken for regulating turbidity levels of water.

Various water treatment and effluent treatment plants (ETP) have been established in order to regulate turbidity and other parameters, which will fuel the growth of market.

Increasing number of desalination plants in the Middle Eastern region is amplifying demand for turbidimeters.

Handheld turbidimeters are gaining traction owing to their compact size and application in time-critical measurements. However, highly accurate analysis is still majorly conducted by benchtop turbidimeters, as they have a wider measurment range.

Currently, sales of benchtop turbidimeters are relatively high in South Asia, because of more popularity of laboratory analysis in various industries.

Prices of benchtop and handheld turbidimeters are comparatively low in East Asia than other regions, owing to the prominent presence of local manufacturers.

Manufacturers are increasingly selling their products online to capitalize on features such as user-friendly interface, easy selection criteria, and price comparison.



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, MEA, Oceania Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, North Africa, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand. Key Segments Covered By Portability Type , By Application, By End Use, By Region Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher (Hach) Corp

Emerson Electric Co

Xylem Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO

Merck KGaA

PCE Instruments

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Tintometer Inc.

LaMotte Company Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Companies Hold 30% Market Share

Turbidimeter market is highly fragmented, as large number of players are offering products for diverse applications. Key manufacturers such as Hach, Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, WTW (Xylem Inc.), and Merck KGaA, account for about 30% of the overall market share. In the current scenario, North America and Europe are anticipated to account for a significant share of the global turbidimeter market owing to implementation of stringent regulations to maintain turbidity levels in water. For instance, in the U.S., public drinking water that uses direct filtration for turbidity control cannot exceed 1.0 NTU.

More About the Report

The research report analyzes total sales of turbidimeters on the basis of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn). The report includes a competition analysis section that includes market structure analysis, tier structure analysis, competition development, and other crucial information about global and regional players in the market. Moreover, the market is projected on the basis of factors such as chemical industry growth, pharmaceutical sales, end-use industry overview, desalination and water treatment plants, and water quality regulations in different countries.

