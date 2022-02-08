Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Product Type (Block, Panels, Lintels, Tiles, and Others), by Application (Construction Material, Road Sub-Base, Bridge Sub-Structure, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Roof Insulation, and Others), and by End User (Public Infrastructure, Residential Building, Commercial Building, and Others). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Autoclaved aerated concrete market was valued at US$ 7,164.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$ 12,838.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Autoclaved aerated concrete is a lightweight, thermally insulating, and precast building material. Autoclaved aerated concrete offers a range of benefits over the conventional building material including low density, better fire and mold resistance, good thermal insulation, and low cost of production. Autoclaved aerated concrete is eco-friendly and recognized as a certified green building material. AAC blocks have a high-insulating, load-bearing, and durability making them suitable to be used widely in public infrastructure, commercial, and residential sectors.

COVID-19 impact on the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

The construction industry, which was already dealing with several issues such as a lack of credit and regulatory burden, is now suffering as a result of the epidemic. This has had a direct impact on related markets, including the autoclaved aerated concrete. The COVID-19 has brought the construction industry to a stand-still position hampering the growth of the overall autoclaved aerated concrete market. However, as an increasing number of the population is being vaccinated, and cities and states lift or loosen the lock down orders, the construction industry has witnessed the signs of recovery.

What are the current market drivers?

Significant developments in the construction industry

The significant development in the construction sectors such as ongoing road and railway infrastructure projects, residential, office, housing, and warehouse construction activities are augmenting the market growth. The growing emphasis on construction for green buildings, the need for soundproof buildings, along with the legislation pressure on the construction sector to reduce the carbon footprint further, provide impetus to the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Moreover, the focus on smart cities that saves energy and less impact on the environment with new standards for modern and sustainable construction are expected to drive the growth of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market over the forecast period.

Growing government support for energy-efficient buildings

The growing government initiative and a larger focus on the development of energy-efficient buildings across the globe propelling the AAC market growth. The growth in the service sector particularly in retail, BPO, and IT has led to increasing demand for cost and energy efficient office spaces. Increasing investments across the commercial infrastructure would further drive the demand for AAC products.

What are the current market opportunities?

Emphasis on constructing buildings that is resistant to earthquakes

The use of AAC load-bearing elements is diffusely used globally as they possess interesting material properties regarding earthquakes and other natural disasters. As the impact of the earthquake is directly proportional to the weight of the building, the construction industry is keen to develop materials that can withstand earthquakes and fires. Due to the lightweight property of AAC blocks, they reduce the mass of the building, lowering the impact of an earthquake on the building. AAC has grown its acceptance as a lightweight building material leading to its higher demand across various complex geographies around the globe.

Autoclaved aerated concrete offers a range of benefits over the conventional building material.

AAC is an environmentally friendly building material that is commonly used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. As compared to conventional clay bricks, AAC provides a rare combination of low weight, high strength, durability, and cost-efficiency. The demand for AAC in residential and commercial buildings is rising in response to the growing demand for green and soundproof buildings.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include ACICO Group, AERCON AAC, Aerix Industries, Broco Industries, CEMATRIX Corporation, CSR Limited, H+H International A/S, ISOLTECH Srl, Laston Italiana Spa, SOLBET Capital Group, and Xella International GmbH.

Recent Developments:

In August 2020, Romanian construction materials manufacturer Soceram has completed a 20-million-euro ($23.7 million) investment in a new autoclaved aerated concrete factory.

In December 2017, H+H International A/S and its subsidiary, H+H Deutschland GmbH signed an agreement with Heidelberg Cement AG and two other Heidelberg Cement Group companies to acquire the Heidelberg Cement Group’s German and Swiss CSU business (HDKS).

