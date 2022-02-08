JumpCloud Named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards in Five Categories

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards in the categories of Best Software Products, Fastest Growing Products, Global Sellers, Highest Satisfaction Products, and Security Products. G2’s designation comes after the company expanded its cloud directory platform to include JumpCloud Patch Management and JumpCloud Protect™ , offering IT admins improved security for modern workforces. Providing IT admins a single platform to manage user identity and devices, JumpCloud is the only solution that integrates centralized directory services, single sign-on (SSO), mobile device management (MDM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), privileged access management (PAM), and more.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face particular challenges when seeking to secure remote and hybrid IT infrastructure. Without large IT departments and bound by limited budgets, SMEs are often forced to rely on complicated legacy extensions that introduce security vulnerabilities and user friction, or cobble together disparate end solutions to securely connect users to what they need. JumpCloud reduces IT sprawl and fits seamlessly alongside existing IT and security infrastructure, making it easy to add new capabilities with minimal effort while simultaneously simplifying day-to-day operations.

“Every quarter, I’d research the market to see what tools were available, and when I finally found JumpCloud, I thought, ‘Okay, now we’re talking — this is what I’ve been looking for since 2012,’” said Idan Mashaal, director of cybersecurity, Plus500. “Beyond managing our global workforce, JumpCloud allowed us to manage all the servers and desktops during an acquisition that maintained compliance needs. We’re using every feature the platform can provide.”

“We hear regularly from SME IT admins that ease of use is number one on their list of IT solutions — they want centralized management of users and devices, low overhead, and simple integration across workflows,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer at JumpCloud. “G2 users giving JumpCloud such high marks for enabling simple and secure IT is the highest compliment we can get, and it’s a powerful validation of our core philosophy.”

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 ’s research team analyzes authentic reviews to guide buyers on purchasing decisions.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter , and LinkedIn .



About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

