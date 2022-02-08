BEATiFY AUDIO announces its OFFICIAL IOS and ANDROID APP RELEASE for the end of January 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEATiFY announced on Christmas day their much-anticipated mobile release of the popular web app. The OFFICIAL BEATiFY AUDIO APP will be available on Appstore for IOS and Google Playstore for Android starting from February 18th, 2022.



The BEATiFY APP is a music streaming APP and uses blockchain technology to pay artists in a fair and efficient manner. The music app lets fans engage and contribute to the careers of their favourite musicians in a direct and real way. BEATiFY streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real time. It offers users a unique way to experience their favourite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their own musical wallet.

Metadata ensures proper and simple payable/receivables in the form of a smart contract and give 10x greater revenue to artists. This is only available using today's emerging technology.

BEATiFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and will be available for purchase with USDT on Polygon. Symbol: $SONG

$SONG lets musicians own and govern their work, allows for greater network security and exclusive feature access. The BEATiFY protocol gives everyone the freedom to share, monetize, and listen to any audio. Thanks to $SONG, users can earn a voice in the platform’s future through active contributions to the network. The Spotify alternative helps artists monetize their work in creative ways by deeper engagement to their fans.

Melissa B Exclusive release on BEATiFY

“PHYSICAL” is the new song written by B. Howard, produced by B. Howard, Kyle Beatz & engineered by Grammy recipient Michael Ashby who was responsible for recording Cardi B.’s song “Bodak Yellow”. “PHYSICAL” is a straight-up R&B cut with a smooth dance groove in which Melissa B. is giving you that feel good R&B tune. This R&B tune is about connecting with your lover, giving her the love and attention she deserves. This song is a combination of mechanical instruments and Melissa's beautiful, melodic voice.

“PHYSICAL” will be available on BEATIFY, the first fair-trade blockchain streaming platform. Then a month later on all digital providers and all streaming providers and released thru Amada Records.

New Jack sound legend Teddy Riley onboards with BEATiFY

BEATiFY is excited to have New Jack Sound legend Teddy Riley join BEATiFY. Teddy and his team will be uploading their new recordings to BEATiFY starting in March 2022.

Teddy fused hip hop and R&B in his production work with artists including Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Samantha Mumba, Doug E. Fresh, Today, Heavy D & the Boyz, Hi-Five, Men of Vizion and Profyle, as well as his spearheaded groups Guy and Blackstreet. Riley's consistency and drum ideas had some influence on modern-day R&B, which since him have contained more samples and rapping segments as well as singing, a practice which in part was reminiscent of the Jackson family. Along with neo soul-style singers such as Marvin Gaye, he has had a seminal influence on gospel and R&B music, which became more open to using rap and sound effects in their recordings.

Duane ‘D.O’ Gibson Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Motivational Tour In Ontario Schools

Announces Inaugural Black Canadian 365 Virtual Conference

BEATiFY artist and Canadian Hip-Hop artist, author, Guinness World Record holder (longest freestyle rap) and motivational speaker Duane ‘D.O’ Gibson announces the 20 year anniversary launch of his motivational school tour titled Black Canadian 365: Still Driven. The tour will kick off virtually on January 4th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School in Markham, ON, inspiring youth in a celebration of Black Canadian excellence.

Gibson is also announcing an exciting new endeavor as he launches the inaugural and virtual Black 365 conference on February 8th, 2022 in support of Black History Month. The conference will draw an audience of over 20,000 students from school classrooms across Canada, where Gibson will rap, motivate, and speak to the contributions of Black Canadians throughout history. Due to the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, both the school tour and February conference will be held virtually.

“I’m excited to continue the Black Canadian 365 tour. This is my 20th anniversary of performing Stay Driven shows at schools. As a fifth-generation Black Canadian, I want to continue to spread the lessons that my family taught me. One of the powerful lessons of Black History is how people changed the world, and I think that is a great lesson for kids to learn during this trying time.”

D.O Gibson - Black Canadian 365: Still Driven Tour can be found here

Musician and producer B. Howard launches Don’t Be A Stranger on BEATiFY

BEATiFY artist B. Howard is no stranger to R&B, his love for rhythm and blues stems from his childhood. Coming from a background of the industry's finest, B.Howardʼs vocal ability is front and center displaying great power and ultimately morphing into a crossbreed of genres.

Heading into 2022, B. Howard released his latest single, “DON’T BE A STRANGER”, available on all BEATiFY, along with the official music video which premiered on YouTube. “DON’T BE A STRANGER” is both rhythmic and has soulful vibes of the blues. You can find B. Howard on all social media platforms at @BHOWARDOFFICIAL.

For more on our blockchain music streaming service Contact BEATiFY at inquiry@beatifyaudio.com