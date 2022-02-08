NABP Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation Earns Optum Rx Network Recognition

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is pleased to announce that its Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation has earned recognition from Optum Rx’s Specialty Pharmacy Network. This recognition deems NABP as an approved accrediting organization for pharmacies seeking specialty accreditation to qualify for participation in the Optum Rx Specialty Pharmacy Network.

NABP’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation recognizes a pharmacy organization for providing an advanced level of pharmacy services and disease management for patients taking medications that require special handling, storage, and distribution requirements. The accreditation requires pharmacies to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of practice standards and evaluates the pharmacy in practice areas that include patient management, quality management, and regulatory compliance.

During the Optum Rx approval process, NABP’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation underwent a thorough review of its program standards and accreditation process, which were found to meet or exceed Optum Rx requirements of accreditations accepted for its Specialty Pharmacy Network participation.

“This recognition enriches NABP’s robust portfolio of accreditation and inspection services and enables NABP to provide Optum Rx network members with a broad set of compliance services valued by specialty pharmacies today,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “We look forward to additional pharmacies earning NABP Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation and being recognized for the invaluable services they provide to patients relying on specialty pharmacy care services.”

The Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation is the fourth NABP accreditation to be utilized by Optum Rx, joining NABP Digital Pharmacy Accreditation, NABP Compounding Pharmacy Accreditation, and NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation.

Information about NABP’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation and portfolio of accreditations and inspections can be found at nabp.pharmacy/accreditation.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its member boards in protecting the public health. Visit nabp.pharmacy to learn more.

