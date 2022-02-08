Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 08 February 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 31 January and 04 February 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 31-janv-22 FR0013153541 14,283 20.2678 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 31-janv-22 FR0013153541 9,494 20.2359 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 31-janv-22 FR0013153541 841 20.1753 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 31-janv-22 FR0013153541 93 20.1600 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-févr-22 FR0013153541 11,149 20.1164 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-févr-22 FR0013153541 6,096 20.1714 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,259 20.1423 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,097 20.1069 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-févr-22 FR0013153541 15,921 20.1528 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-févr-22 FR0013153541 8,366 20.1128 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,571 20.1000 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-févr-22 FR0013153541 15,658 19.8621 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-févr-22 FR0013153541 10,767 19.8763 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,662 19.8754 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,940 19.8715 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-févr-22 FR0013153541 15,970 19.6675 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-févr-22 FR0013153541 10,873 19.6806 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,636 19.6796 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-févr-22 FR0013153541 5,105 19.6791 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot



Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58 Pierre Barbe



Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51 cmignot@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com





Attachment