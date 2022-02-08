Digital Gallery NFT Carnival and Culture Pulse Partner for ‘Super Bowl of NFT Excellence’ event on February 12 in LA

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) NFT Carnival (www.nftcarnival.io), the first digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFT), and Culture Pulse (www.culturepulse.co/), the first NFT marketplace bridging the world of physical collections with their digital counterparts, are partnering to co-host a next-generation Super Bowl party on Saturday, February 12 from 2-6 pm PST. The three-part event will take place at Prince’s former estate and will bring together leading NFT creators and collectors, athletes, investors and media for the Super Bowl of NFT Excellence, Culture Pulse exclusive launch, and Satoshi Salon LA.

In March 2021, nearly one year ago, Beeple sold an NFT for $69 million and NFTs have not slowed down since. The expansion of NFT utility is emerging into industries from music to memorabilia, including physical backed digital assets, allowing for the authentication of a physical item of value with tokenization of an NFT (e.g. a pair of shoes or a fine watch on physical display with an NFT that proves ownership and authenticity of the collectible).



The Super Bowl of NFT Excellence event will kick off with the Culture Pulse Launch featuring a “Phigital” Gallery, displaying ultra-rare physical collectibles with their digital NFT counterparts created by prominent athletes and artists. Adjacent to the Culture Pulse artist gallery will be the NFT Carnival space, a second gallery for up-and-coming cryptocurrency and blockchain community NFT displays.

Confirmed Culture Pulse creators for the event include Andy Warhol, Madoko Tagagi, Barbara Kruger, Chase Langford, John 5, Jerrod Maruyama, Lawyer Milloy, Gary Payton, Ed Ruscha, Shag, Bobby Wagner, Stephen Silver Fine Jewelers, Scott Page, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero & more.



During the event, guests will enjoy various musical performances by Scott Page from Pink Floyd and popular performer, Gashi. Along the grounds, guests will be able to access the exclusive NFT galleries and have the opportunity to meet the artists and athletes, as well as bid on high demand Super Bowl 2022 tickets. Drinks and heavy appetizers will be served.



Following the Super Bowl of NFT Excellence gallery will be the debut of Satoshi Salon in LA from 5:30-7 pm PST. Satoshi Salon is a private event club where leaders, innovators, and investors in blockchain, fintech, and emerging technology are invited to enjoy dinner, drinks, investment opportunities and thought-leader discussion to drive the industry forward. Early-stage blockchain startups are invited to present. Learn more at www.satoshi.salon



*The Super Bowl of NFT Excellence event and all associated events on the property on Feb 12 from 2-7 pm will follow Covid-19 safety protocols in place per LA County. Temperature checks and vaccination cards will be checked at the door.



ABOUT CULTURE PULSE

Culture Pulse (www.culturepulse.co/) bridges the world of physical collectibles with digital NFTs. Our purpose as a Web 3.0 platform is to enable community via a blockchain-built authentication and social platform that showcases “the things” people hold nearest and dearest to their hearts (trading cards, autographs, art, sports collectibles, luxury goods, wine, and more). Follow on social @culturepulseco or www.linktr.ee/culturepulseco and learn more about the launch.

ABOUT NFT CARNIVAL

NFT Carnival ( www.nftcarnival.io/) is a digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFT), bringing together NFT creators, innovators, collectors and media in key cities globally. NFT Carnival is organized by Layer1 Events and Transform Ventures, which have been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.

ABOUT SATOSHI SALON

Satoshi Salon (www.satoshi.salon) is a private event club for leaders, innovators, and investors in blockchain, fintech, and emerging technology to enjoy dinner, drinks, investment opportunities, and thought-leader discussion to drive the industry forward. Dinners take place at the home or selected venue of Satoshi Hosts, who personally curate their dinner guests. Satoshi Salon events are invite-only. Apply for an invitation by emailing contact@coinagenda.com