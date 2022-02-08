G2 Reveals 2022’s Best Software Companies - Reputation Makes Top 100

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it has been named by G2 , the largest software marketplace and review platform, to its 2022 Best Software Awards. Reputation is ranked #77 on the G2 Top 100 Best Software list. This is Reputation’s second year being ranked by G2, having made the Top 100 Best Software list in 2021 .



G2’s annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software providers and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Ranked companies have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands, of verified reviews. Reputation is honored to be recognized, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users. In addition, the company appeared on the following lists:

Marketing & Digital Advertising Products

Mid-Market Products

Highest Satisfaction Products



This accolade comes as Reputation experiences significant growth, having expanded its global presence and deepened its social listening capabilities over the past year. Amid exponential growth, Reputation recently announced a $150 million minority growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners and announced that it has surpassed $100 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a key SaaS milestone.

“Our organization empowers businesses to act on customer feedback, so it is an incredible honor to be recognized as a Top 100 software company across G2 by the users at those businesses,” said Pranav Desai, Reputation’s Chief Product Officer. “Feedback fuels Reputation’s innovation machine and G2 has been a critical channel for us to hear from our customers and better understand their priorities. We are delighted to receive a G2 award for the second year in a row.”

The top software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

“Simply put, G2 is where you go for software,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

Reputation’s technology is utilized by thousands of customers including GM, Greystar, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, and AutoNation. In addition to being ranked by G2, it has been named as a strong performer in the Forrester Wave for Customer Feedback Management platforms and highlighted in the Gartner’s Voice of the Customer Magic Quadrant.

To learn more, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology .

