Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022

The global community food services market is expected to grow from $88.56 billion in 2021 to $99.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $150.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The community food services market consists of the revenues from community food services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare, and deliver food for the needy.The community food services market includes establishments that primarily are engaged in the collection, preparation and delivery of food for the needy.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of product and services of community food services are soup kitchen and on-site meal provision, food pantry services, food collection and distribution services, other services.A food pantry is a distribution center that provides food to needy families.



The different types of system include conventional foodservice system, centralized foodservice system, ready prepared foodservice system, assembly-serve foodservice system and is used by commercial and non-commercial sectors.



The rise in the price of consumer goods, particularly food items, is restricting the growth of the community food services market. In 2020, the US Department of Agriculture has stated that food prices will increase between 1.5% and 2.5%. Dairy prices are expected to rise from 1.5% to 2.5%, vegetable prices by 1%, fresh fruit prices by 1% to 2%, cereal and bakery products prices by 2% to 3%, beef and meal prices by 1%, poultry by 0.5% to 1.5%, and pork prices by 1.5% and 2.5%. Thus, the increase in the cost of food is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.



The increasing crowdfunding is projected to boost the demand for the community food services market.Crowdfunding is a method of raising capital from individual investors, customers, and the general public through crowdfunding and social media platforms.



The global crowdfunding statistics published in May 2020 indicated a rapid growth in the crowdfunding market worldwide with China and the USA contributing 70.7% and 20.0%, respectively. Moreover, JustGiving, a UK-based online fund-raising platform raised about $7,705.8 to provide emergency food for vulnerable, elderly, and low-income people during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. This has led to a greater supply for the industry’s food aid and social services, enabling industry organizations to meet the demand for food services. Thus, the growth in crowdfunding is expected to act as a major driver for the industry.



The launch of various programs to serve community food service requirements is becoming an emerging trend in the community food services market.For instance, in March 2020, Food Finders Food Bank, operating in community food services launched the Mobile Pantry Program.



The outreach program directly serves patrons in areas where food is needed to supplement other starvation relief agencies. The mobile pantry truck travels around North Central Indiana providing nutritious perishable and non-perishable food and provides at least 6,500 lbs. of food to each place, which is sufficient for 140 families to receive 40-50 pounds of food. The Mobile Food Pantry allows organizations the ability to serve the needs of society.



In July 2019, Zomato, a food delivery company based in India, acquired Feeding India, a not-for-profit organization.The company has acquired Feeding India as a part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.



The acquisition aims to deal with the issue of hunger and food wastage. Zomato also developed a ‘Feedi.ng’ app, an app that connects donors and volunteers to serve at least 100 million underprivileged individuals monthly. In addition to this, Zomato will fund the entire salaries of the team and sponsor its core initiatives, while Feeding India will continue to be a non-profit organization. Feeding India was founded in 2014 and works in eradicating malnutrition, hunger, and food wastage in India.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the community food services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

