Pogi's Compostable Dog Poop Bags With Handles - New Extra Large Biodegradable Bags On Amazon

Pogi's Pet Supplies, a Hong Kong-based online retailer of eco-friendly pet care products, has offered an update on their plant-based compostable dog poop bags. These bags are strong, extra-large, biodegradable, leak-proof, and most of all, do not contain plastic, so pet owners do not have to feel stressed about messy cleanups even with dogs of larger breeds. The new bags are available in two sizes: 9 rolls of 135 bags; and 18 rolls of 270 bags. More info about this can be found at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PKHWWWZ.

The poop bags are certified compostable internationally. With these environmentally-friendly poop bags, pet owners will no longer have to be worried about being remiss in their duty towards the environment, and in complying with ordinances requiring dog owners to clean up after their pets. While some pet owners have tried to comply by using plastic bags to gather their pets’ poop, these bags are sometimes simply left behind or buried in the ground to the detriment of the environment. Pogi’s bags are home compostable and can also be composted at industrial plants.

Pogi's Pet Supplies is known for its earth-friendly values and principles. The company always strives to offer products that allow pet owners to keep their environment clean while walking their dog. This includes other eco-friendly products besides the poop bags, such as grooming wipes and training pads. The grooming wipes are deodorized wipes for dogs and cats, and provide the pet owner with an easy way to wipe away dirt and odour in between baths or trips to the grooming salon. The wipes also contain vitamin E, aloe vera, and Hawaiian Awapuhi. These are all-natural ingredients that offer a fresh, clean and conditioned coat for dogs and cats. The wipes measure 8 by 9 inches and are free of alcohol, parabens and harsh chemicals.

Meanwhile, the plant-based training pads from Pogi’s Pet Supplies have been designed to provide a solution to pet owners’ who are facing potty training issues. The pads have a honey-based attractant that ensures the pet does not miss the appropriate spot. Both the grooming wipes and training pads are made from natural and sustainable bamboo.

As previously announced, customers are very satisfied with these products and have provided five-star reviews. For example, Abby, who purchased the compostable poop bags, gave them a five-star rating and commented: “These bags are soft, sturdy, and huge. They're so much better than the bags I was using previously, and I love that these are both soft and strong. They seem to be much stronger than bags I have used before, because they are so great for picking up my 50-pound dog's (frankly nasty) poops without ripping, leaking, or needing two bags. The shipping was quick, too, and I love that these are better for the planet than traditional bags.”

Pogi's Pet Supplies was started by the owners to provide a way to offer only the best products for pets while also ensuring these are earth-friendly items. They are inspired to do that for Pogi, their pet dog, and all the other pups, cats and other furry loved ones. Their products are available for a one-time purchase or through subscription.

Those interested in knowing more about Pogi’s compostable products can visit their Amazon pet supplies store.

