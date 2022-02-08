Water Filter Market is expected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2027– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water filter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2022−2027.



Key Highlights

The global water filters market would realize an absolute growth of 44.86% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Media type, single & dual stage segment accounted for majority share of the water filters market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a 6.02% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Water dispensers segment dominated the market with a share of 54.63% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during 2021-2027.

Offline segment dominates the market with the share of 68.50% and is expected to add USD 2.67 billion revenue during the forecast period.

Residential segment dominates the global water filters market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 1.53 billion revenue during the forecast period.

North America dominates the overall water filters market with a share of 47.84% in 2021 in terms of revenue.

The APAC water filters market is estimated to be the fastest growing which is growing at a CAGR of 8.05%.





Get your free sample now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/water-filters-market

Water Filter Market - Segmentation Analysis

Offline sales dominated the global water filters market holding a share of 68.50% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the high demand for experiencing and using the filters before making the final purchase. As vendors have a lot of opportunities to explore and sell their products through this segment, owing to the larger customer outreach these possess. Moreover, Commercial water filters are structurally small, energy-efficient and consumes very nominal amounts of power to function. The revenue from commercial segment in the water filter market is expected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation by Media Type

Single and Dual Stage

Cartridges

Multimedia





Market Segmentation by Application

Water Dispenser

Home Water Filtration

Washing Machine and Refrigerator

Water Softening

Others





Market Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia Indonesia

Latin America Mexico Brazil

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa



Competitive Analysis

In the competitive market such as water filter industry, it is more crucial for the vendors to tap the opportunity in every category including shower and inline water filters. Collaborating the product with smart technology and mobile applications serve as a major point of differentiation in the highly fragmented which create lucrative opportunities for vendors in the global market. Penetrating the smart filter segment such as TAPP 2 Click smart water filters that use Bluetooth technology to offer reminders via mails and applications is also highly recommended. The consumer score, ratings, and reviews on websites such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot driving the sales among millennial homeowners. However, offline sales and high customer-friendly approaches are encouraged in booming markets of the APAC and Latin America. Players are expected to boost their presence to gain larger share in the water filter market.

PROMINENT VENDORS

Pentair

SUEZ

Pall Corporation

Veolia

DuPont





OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Evoqua Water Technologies

Culligan

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

AXEON Water Technologies

Ion Exchange

EcoWater Systems

KENT RO Systems

Meissner Filtration Products

Porex

Aquasana

APEC Water Systems

iSpring Water Systems

3M

GHP Group

Express Water

Helen of Troy

Big Berkey Water Filters

AquaHomeGroup

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

Aquafilter

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/water-filters-market

Water Filter Market – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Media Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Common Filtration Methods

7.2.1 Reverse Osmosis

7.2.2 Activated & Granulated Carbon

7.2.3 ION Exchange

7.2.4 Alkaline

7.2.5 Sediment

7.3 Types of Residential Water Filters

7.3.1 Whole House

7.3.2 Under the Sink

7.3.3 Countertop

7.3.4 Pitchers & Dispensers

7.3.5 Faucet

7.3.6 Shower Mounted

7.3.7 Inline

7.4 Water Filter Cartridges

7.5 TDS Levels

7.6 Self Cleaning Technology

7.7 Covid-19 Impact

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Deteriorating Water Quality

8.2 Growth in Smart Water Filters

8.3 Technological Advancements

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Potential in Aftermarket Sales

9.2 Rising Awareness of Waterborne Diseases

9.3 Importance of RO Filtration Systems

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complying with Standards & Certifications

10.2 Low Penetration & High Maintenance Cost

10.3 High-Quality Tap Water in Developed Economies

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Media Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Single & Dual Stage

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Market by Geography

12.4 Cartridges

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Market by Geography

12.5 Multimedia

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Market by Geography

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Water Dispensers

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Home Water Filtration

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Washing Machines & Refrigerators

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Water Softening

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography

13.7 Others

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market by Geography

14 Distribution

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Offline

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Online

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Residential

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Commercial

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Industrial

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Media Type

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Application

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Distribution

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.6 End-User

17.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.7 Key Countries

17.7.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Media Type

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Application

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Distribution

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.6 End-User

18.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.7 Key Countries

18.7.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.4 India: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.5 Indonesia: Market Size & Forecast

19 Europe

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Media Type

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Application

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Distribution

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.6 End-User

19.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.7 Key Countries

19.7.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.2 UK: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.3 France: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Media Type

20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Application

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Distribution

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.6 End-User

20.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.7 Key Countries

20.7.1 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.3 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Media Type

21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Application

21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5 Distribution

21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.6 End-User

21.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.7 Key Countries

21.7.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

Explore our consumer goods retail tech profile to know more about the industry.



Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton



Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.



We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.



Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.



Mail: enquiry@arizton.com



Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707