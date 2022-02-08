Water Filter Market is expected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2027– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water filter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2022−2027.
Key Highlights
- The global water filters market would realize an absolute growth of 44.86% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.
- Media type, single & dual stage segment accounted for majority share of the water filters market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a 6.02% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
- Water dispensers segment dominated the market with a share of 54.63% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during 2021-2027.
- Offline segment dominates the market with the share of 68.50% and is expected to add USD 2.67 billion revenue during the forecast period.
- Residential segment dominates the global water filters market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 1.53 billion revenue during the forecast period.
- North America dominates the overall water filters market with a share of 47.84% in 2021 in terms of revenue.
- The APAC water filters market is estimated to be the fastest growing which is growing at a CAGR of 8.05%.
Water Filter Market - Segmentation Analysis
Offline sales dominated the global water filters market holding a share of 68.50% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the high demand for experiencing and using the filters before making the final purchase. As vendors have a lot of opportunities to explore and sell their products through this segment, owing to the larger customer outreach these possess. Moreover, Commercial water filters are structurally small, energy-efficient and consumes very nominal amounts of power to function. The revenue from commercial segment in the water filter market is expected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2027.
Market Segmentation by Media Type
- Single and Dual Stage
- Cartridges
- Multimedia
Market Segmentation by Application
- Water Dispenser
- Home Water Filtration
- Washing Machine and Refrigerator
- Water Softening
- Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution
- Offline
- Online
Market Segmentation by End-Users
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Competitive Analysis
In the competitive market such as water filter industry, it is more crucial for the vendors to tap the opportunity in every category including shower and inline water filters. Collaborating the product with smart technology and mobile applications serve as a major point of differentiation in the highly fragmented which create lucrative opportunities for vendors in the global market. Penetrating the smart filter segment such as TAPP 2 Click smart water filters that use Bluetooth technology to offer reminders via mails and applications is also highly recommended. The consumer score, ratings, and reviews on websites such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot driving the sales among millennial homeowners. However, offline sales and high customer-friendly approaches are encouraged in booming markets of the APAC and Latin America. Players are expected to boost their presence to gain larger share in the water filter market.
PROMINENT VENDORS
- Pentair
- SUEZ
- Pall Corporation
- Veolia
- DuPont
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Culligan
- MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions
- AXEON Water Technologies
- Ion Exchange
- EcoWater Systems
- KENT RO Systems
- Meissner Filtration Products
- Porex
- Aquasana
- APEC Water Systems
- iSpring Water Systems
- 3M
- GHP Group
- Express Water
- Helen of Troy
- Big Berkey Water Filters
- AquaHomeGroup
- SpringWell Water Filtration Systems
- Aquafilter
