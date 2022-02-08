Coffman Engineers Opens Office in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multidiscipline engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced the opening of its Houston, Texas, office at 21 Waterway Avenue, Suite 300, in The Woodlands, Texas. The new location allows the firm to support clients in the industrial, oil & gas, healthcare, federal/military, higher education, hospitality, and energy markets.

Coffman's second Texas office in Houston further establishes Coffman's physical presence in the state after a 20-year history of supporting clients remotely. The office location in The Woodlands was a strategic decision to select an attractive area for employees to live and thrive, enabling it to support clients well. The office is managed by Eric Apolenis, PE, Vice President of the Southeast Region, and led locally by Mike Crowley, PE, Principal Advisor. Mike has more than 40 years of experience as a fire protection engineer in Houston and Texas. As an experienced engineer, he is tasked with expanding Coffman's local client base and building a multidiscipline team.

"Coffman is fortunate to have supported clients in Texas for many years and receive a warm reception in Dallas. We recognize the breadth of opportunities presented in Texas and see unmet demand for coordinated multidiscipline engineering services in the Texas market. Opening the Houston office was a natural step in our expansion, furthering our abilities to deliver quality engineering services in Texas," said Apolenis.

Mike is supported by Dave Gramlich, PE, a Senior Fire Protection Engineer. Dave is returning to Houston, where his career began after several years leading Coffman's fire protection and code consulting group in Seattle.

"It is exciting to be part of Coffman's growth in my hometown of Houston. Our presence is not just business for me but being part of the thoughtful progression of the area. We look forward to strengthening our relationships and engaging in the local community," said Crowley.

The Houston office currently offers fire protection, electrical, and low-voltage engineering services in-house, with plans to add full multidiscipline engineering capabilities, including civil, structural, acoustic, and mechanical engineering.

