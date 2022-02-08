PURA Contends Farmersville Hemp Brand Has Unicorn Potential In Industrial Hemp Sector

Dallas, TX, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) recently published its industrial hemp 2022 strategic overview detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.

“An article was published today in an online periodical called Hemp Today that pointed out the lack of a unicorn example in the industrial hemp sector,” said Brian Shibley, CEO of PURA. “The article explained the importance of any industry having an example that investors can look to for modeling other investments within a given sector. For example, Tesla provides an electric vehicle industry unicorn and Airbnb is a shared economy tourism industry unicorn. Both drive investment opportunity for a myriad of other EV and tourism industry enterprises. I believe PURA’s Farmersville Hemp co-op has the potential to be a unicorn for the industrial hemp sector. I see a unicorn valuation coming from one of our pilot hemp projects demonstrating a scalable financial model that warrants a billion-dollar valuation or coming from the adoption of a hemp related technology that warrants a billion-dollar valuation. Perhaps both.”

The industrial hemp industry, to include the portion of CBD exclusively from hemp, is anticipated to grow to $18 billion by 2026 .

PURA management thinks this is a substantial underestimate because the industry has yet to recognize the multitude of ways hemp can be utilized.

The Sustainability Market is expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028 .

PURA management believes the impact hemp can have on sustainability is not fully baked into the industrial hemp forecasts.

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year.

See the company’s 2022 Industrial Hemp Strategic Plan to learn more.

