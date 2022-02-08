Marco Celebrates the Addition of Regional Sales Manager Steven Rice

NEOSHO, Mo., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Rice recently joined Marco (Neosho, MO) as a Regional Sales Manager to continue to build and nurture relationships with dealers and meet the needs of teachers and students in K-12 schools.

Rice comes to Marco with a background in both sales and education. Prior to joining the team, Rice was a Sales Specialist for Toyota and a Wholesale Account Manager for b2bReplicas. In addition, he brings years of experience as both a youth director and family pastor. Working within schools, Rice gained a deep understanding of how schools' learning environments make a difference in students' education and growth. That experience makes him a valuable asset to schools searching for products that will dramatically improve the experience of their students and teachers.

"I am passionate about understanding customers' needs and being a problem-solver," says Rice. "Everyone here at Marco deeply cares about the educational needs of students. We're not just here to punch a timecard - the people that we serve matter."

Rice will support the Midwest region as a touchpoint for all of Marco's dealers and clients. Local to the Midwest, Marco can assemble and deliver their products quickly, reducing lead times even throughout the pandemic.

"Marco has done a great job under these stressful times," says Rice. "When a lot of manufacturers had to cancel or significantly delay projects, they took on more delivery challenges and grew exponentially. Being able to be a part of taking Marco to that next level is really exciting."

Richard Davidson, Marco's President, shares, "Overall, 2022 is on track to be our industry's best year ever. Our dealer network has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to have Steven join our team to help us continue to build on the core foundations of service and support that the industry has come to expect from Marco."

About Marco, Inc.

Founded in 1997 as a wood supplier for Sunbeam Corporation, Missouri-based Marco, Inc. has evolved into a premier manufacturer of educational furniture. Marco is also a partner providing components for the popular La-Z-Boy line, in addition to a manufacturer of aquarium stands and office furniture. Marco constantly evaluates its products, refines processes, and strives to support customer needs. Learn more about Marco at www.marcogroupinc.com.

