Mazurky Embalagens to Install Brazil’s First EFI Nozomi Single-Pass Inkjet Corrugated Printer

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc., the global leader in the transformation from analog to digital imaging, has just announced the first sale in Brazil of an EFI™ Nozomi C18000 Plus printer, the industry-leading single-pass LED UV inkjet digital solution for direct-to-board corrugated packaging and display production. Mazurky Embalagens, the first Brazilian company to invest in this market-leading solution, specializes in the production of corrugated packaging and displays.



Based in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil, Mazurky was founded in 2004 by young brothers Eduardo and Marcel Mazurkyewistz. The company has made a name for itself in the market through innovation and modern management, pioneering a series of certifications such as the ISO9001, 14001 and 450001 integrated management systems, together with FSC certification, which certifies products sourced from responsibly managed forests. The new EFI Nozomi printer matches the company’s core values in using best-in-class technology to meet important management and sustainability goals.

“Right from the beginning, our company has always been guided by innovation and good practices – and the Nozomi C18000 Plus fits perfectly within that context,” explained Eduardo Mazurkyewistz, commercial director of the company. “It is an important milestone for our business because there are no single-pass UV printers yet in Brazil. It will provide a great advantage in all sorts of applications in the corrugated packaging and visual communication market.”

Mazurky had previously taken a lead in inkjet printing, investing in digital printers for small-quantity jobs since in 2018. But, the Mazurkyewistz brothers have been on the lookout for a larger-scale, faster print engine.

‘The right equipment for the Brazilian market’

“We found the EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus and saw that it met all the criteria we were looking for, going beyond what we could imagine,” said Marcel Mazurkyewistz, the company’s director of industrial packaging. “We flirted with the idea of buying it for almost the entirety of 2021. We were sure it was the right equipment for the Brazilian market, we just needed to consider it economically because it is a significant investment.”

Mazurky’s EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus UV LED single-pass printer is configured with CMYK, orange, violet, and white inks, giving the company the ability to reproduce up to 97% of PANTONE® Colors. This solution will provide Mazurky with opportunities to deliver superior print quality efficiently and effectively, including highly accurate reproduction of its clients’ brand colors. Even more importantly, this printer, as the very first in Brazil’s packaging industry, promises to revolutionize the sector, bringing greater brand value to clients’ packaging and displays.

“The analog litho-lamination process used today for high-graphic corrugated packaging and displays generates significant waste, from both make-readies and from an outmoded analog financial model that forces production in quantities that are often much larger than what brands want or need,” said Evandro Matteucci, vice president and general manager, Building Materials & Packaging, EFI. “This upcoming EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus installation will give the Brazilian market a new standard for fully recyclable, high-quality corrugated packaging produced in exact quantities needed, with the significant additional benefit of cost-effective versioning and multi-SKU printing – something that will drive greater brand value and product sell-through for Mazurky’s customers.”

The Mazurkyewistz brothers are excited about what this new technology can represent in terms of the diversification of work and market opportunities for the company. “We will be able to meet a latent market demand, which nobody has been able to absorb until now,” Eduardo stated. “The possibilities are immense, and we are priming ourselves in the commercial area, including with the reinforcement of specialized professionals, to take advantage of the new business opportunities that will be created.”

For more information about corrugated packaging and direct-to-board single pass digital printing production using EFI Nozomi technology, visit https://go.efi.com/en_nozomi-c18000-plus.

