VERB and the Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Partnership for VERB’s Interactive Video Technology to Drive Ticket and Merchandise Sales and Fan Engagement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the FLA Live Arena, host of the 2022/2023 NHL All-Star Game. The South Florida-based team will also use VERB’s technology to engage directly with fans and supporters through shoppable, interactive videos.



"We are excited to deploy VERB’s interactive video sales solutions to continue to expand our business, drive ticket and merchandise sales and reach our customers, fans and partners,” said Chief Strategy Officer Sam Doerr of the Florida Panthers. “We recognize the value of staying on top of changing technology and consumer behavior. VERB’s interactive video technology can keep us ahead of the curve as video continues to develop as a dominant form of communication.”

"VERB is delighted to become a Proud Partner of the Florida Panthers and the FLA Live Arena,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “The Florida Panthers represent an incredible partner due to their brand awareness and on-ice success. We are thrilled to see traction in growing our sports entertainment vertical and bringing our interactive technologies to help leading sports franchises leverage their powerful content-generation capabilities to drive sales and fan engagement. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the Panthers and to continuing to expand both across the NHL and other major professional sports leagues.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 200 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .

Follow VERB here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/

VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

info@verb.tech