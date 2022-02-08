CPABC named to B.C.’s Top Employers list for focus on employee well-being and inclusion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) has been recognized as one of B.C.’s Top Employers.



“I am proud to be a leader at CPABC, and the contributions of our outstanding employees create the supportive culture that makes us one of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2022,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “In the COVID-19 world, we have really prioritized engaging with staff, both socially as well as from an organizational perspective. Our people absolutely make CPABC, so we must have a people first culture.”

Creating a safe and inclusive workplace that fosters a sense of belonging has long been a top priority for CPABC, and this has been prioritized even more during the past year as many staff members continued to work remotely.

“Collectively learning together helps to build that sense of inclusiveness and belonging. This past year, we’ve focused on our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI), including by holding lunch and learn sessions on EDI topics to raise awareness. We have also reviewed our policies and procedures to ensure they align with our commitment,” stated Mathison.

Employers on the B.C. Top Employer’s list were evaluated and selected based on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

The complete list of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2022 can be found at canadastop100.com/bc.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Photos are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.