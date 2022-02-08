Scrooge Project $SCRG Token Officially Launched and Available For Trading...

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire)

The $SCRG token of the Scrooge Project has been officially launched for public trading on the PancakeSwap exchange on February 8, 2022.





The Scrooge Token project, hosted on the Binance Smart Chain, has announced that the $SCRG native project token has been officially launched for trading on February 8 of 2022, marking the start of tokenomic operation. The $SCRG token was designed as a fair-launch asset aimed at a broader audience of decentralized industry participants. At its core, the $SCRG token is intended to be a fair and transparent instrument for financial transactions that all classes of investors can rely on.

The total emission of 1,000,000,000 $SCRG tokens foresees the accrual of a 9% charge from each transaction, as per the tokenomic model. The collected funds will be distributed equally among all holders of the $SCRG token, with no additional commissions or hidden fees prescribed by the project. With its reward-distributing structure and Binance Smart Chain basis, the Scrooge Token is designed to act as a value-aggregating instrument that can be relied upon as a passive income generator or financial transaction carrier.

The Scrooge Project relies on a comprehensive roadmap that is divided into four stages. The first stage of the roadmap has been fulfilled with the launch of the $SCRG token, and the development team has reaffirmed that they will be adhering to the initial plan of action.

The $SCRG token has been successfully audited by Solidify Finance and SOLIDProof, both of which have confirmed independently that the project’s smart contracts are secure and the token is fair. Security and transparency of the project are of prime importance for the project team, which believes that honesty and fairness should be the cornerstones of the decentralized market.

“Our goal is to create an accessible and fair decentralized instrument that users of any level can rely on for their transactions while generating rewards. We are not Shiba Inu or Doge, nor are we any of the lookalikes. We are the original $SCRG token" as stated by a lead member of the Scrooge Token project team.

The development team of the Scrooge Token is confident that its 20 years of combined experience in the IT and decentralized industries will allow it to make the $SCRG token a demanded and reliable instrument. The project is preparing for the next phase of its roadmap as the launch of public trading attracts heightened attention from the community and the decentralized industry at large.

