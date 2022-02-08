The Retail Market is expected to grow by $ 9.72 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retail Market in Mexico 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227661/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the retail market in Mexico provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the influx of numerous retail stores and the rising demand for convenience food products. In addition, the influx of numerous retail stores is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The retail market in Mexico analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.



The retail market in Mexico is segmented as below:

By Product

• PAT

• Personal and household care

• AFA

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brandsas one of the prime reasons driving the retail market growth in Mexico during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on retail market in Mexico covers the following areas:

• Retail market sizing

• Retail market forecast

• Retail market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retail market vendors in Mexico that include Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. Also, the retail market in Mexico analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

