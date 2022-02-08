The Fruits Market is expected to grow by $ 162.74 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruits Market in Argentina 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227659/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fruits market in Argentina provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumption of fruits to maintain a healthier diet and rising investment in the fruit industry. In addition, the growing consumption of fruits to maintain a healthier diet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fruits market in Argentina analysis includes distribution channel and application segments.



The fruits market in Argentina is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Non-organic

• Organic



This study identifies the growing number of hypermarkets and supermarketsas one of the prime reasons driving the fruits market growth in Argentina during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fruits market in Argentina covers the following areas:

• Fruits market sizing

• Fruits market forecast

• Fruits market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits market vendors in Argentina that include Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Emelka SA, Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Mario Cervi e Hijos SA, Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.), and Salix Fruits. Also, the fruits market in Argentina analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

