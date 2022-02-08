Proactive news headlines including Tesla, First Mining Gold, Looking Glass Labs, Global Energy Metals, BioVaxys Technology and Mindset Pharma

New York , Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla holding nearly US$2bn worth of Bitcoin click here
- Valkyrie Bitcoin mining ETF approved by Nasdaq click here
- Altiplano Metals reports major construction progress at its El Penon processing facility in Chile click here
- First Mining Gold acquires more shares of Beattie Gold Mines click here
- Wellteq Digital Health says study shows that its technology can improve employees' sleep click here
- Gratomic signs indicative term sheet with Millenium Metals to supply graphite over 60 consecutive months click here
- CLS Holdings USA releases initial 2022 outlook and review of 2021 financial and operational highlights click here
- Looking Glass Labs says its 3D modelling technology core to developing Digimental's HAPEBEAST NFT collection click here
- EverGen announces operational outperformance at Sea to Sky Soils in 2H 2021 click here
- Vox Royalty says 2022 is gearing up to be a "record year" with key milestones within its royalty portfolio click here
- Global Energy Metals kicks off extensive geophysical works at its Treasure Box project in Nevada click here
- Nova Royalty completes acquisition of royalty on two copper assets in the US click here
- GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading says subsidiary strikes partnership with Premier Sports Network click here
- Doré Copper Mining expands copper-gold mineralization at Corner Bay project with drilling click here
- MySize acquires Orgad, an omnichannel e-commerce platform with a presence on Amazon.com click here
- Marble Financial says its banking verification software now live with FinExpert click here
- i-80 Gold reports impressive results from step-out drilling at Granite Creek in Nevada click here
- Vicinity Motor receives C$2.6M to support Calgary transit fleet electrification efforts click here
- BioVaxys Technology set to raise up to C$1M in a non-brokered private placement click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food says it is to sell its Incredible plant-based products at Food Basics and Marché Adonis supermarkets click here
- O3 Mining reveals positive test results showing high gold recoveries at its Marban project in Quebec click here
- Mindset Pharma appoints Dr Fiona Randall as senior vice president of external alliance and scientific strategy click here
- Trees Corporation inks deal to acquire all shares of Miraculo; announces leadership changes click here
- Enveric Biosciences advancing clinical plans as it announces two new molecules to potentially treat osteoarthritis click here
- Scottie Resources hits more high-grade gold at the Blueberry zone in British Columbia click here
- Hapbee announces marketing partnership with Veritone One click here
- Delota opens first Offside Cannabis dispensary click here
- Mydecine Innovations says its exclusive dealer identified as licensed psilocybin and MDMA supplier in Canada click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics planning to release strategy on psychedelic medicine program in days as it updates on business divisions click here
- Nextech AR extends Asian reach as it partners with smart commerce platform SHOPLINE click here
- Plurilock says Aurora Systems receives purchase orders worth US$306,000 from US Departments of Defense and Homeland Security click here
- Else Nutrition appoints world class infant nutrition expert Dr Bo Lönnerdal to its scientific advisory board click here
- Empower Clinics forges coronavirus lab testing partnership for Canada click here
- Lion Copper and Gold aims for updated PEA on MacArthur asset as company announces latest presentation click here
- Metal Energy prepares for first drill program at flagship high-grade nickel Manibridge project click here
- The Parent Company says its chief operating officer, Dennis O'Malley has elected to step down in the spring of 2022 click here
- Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on The Valens Company on its ability to endure near-term headwinds and reach profitability click here
- PyroGenesis Canada and HPQ Silicon Resources to supply 4N silicon material samples for high-performance material company click here
- Cloud DX named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List click here
