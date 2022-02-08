The Global Caps and Closures Market is expected to grow by $ 9.37 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caps and Closures Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03155268/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the caps and closures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing merger and acquisition and new product launches and rising online food delivery market. In addition, increasing merger and acquisition and new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The caps and closures market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The caps and closures market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the demand for bottled wateras one of the prime reasons driving the caps and closures market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on caps and closures market covers the following areas:

• Caps and closures market sizing

• Caps and closures market forecast

• Caps and closures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading caps and closures market vendors that include Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Coral Products Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., Guala Closures SpA, HERTI JSC, Reynolds Group Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. Also, the caps and closures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

