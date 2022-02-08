The Global Sensor Market is expected to grow by $ 219.90 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951531/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for IoT technology-based devices and the rise in demand for sensors in development of smart cities. In addition, rise in demand for IoT technology-based devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sensor market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The sensor market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Electronics

• IT and telecom

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in usage of smartphonesas one of the prime reasons driving the sensor market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sensor market covers the following areas:

• Sensor market sizing

• Sensor market forecast

• Sensor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sensor market vendors that include Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



