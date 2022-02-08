The Global In-Car Wi-Fi Market is expected to grow by $ 91.33 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 49.23% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Car Wi-Fi Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312339/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the in-car wi-fi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by wide range of data plans for in-car wi-fi to suit individual needs and growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment. In addition, wide range of data plans for in-car wi-fi to suit individual needs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-car wi-fi market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The in-car wi-fi market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• 3G and 4G

• 5G



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the improved internet bandwidth for carsas one of the prime reasons driving the in-car wi-fi market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on in-car wi-fi market covers the following areas:

• In-car wi-fi market sizing

• In-car wi-fi market forecast

• In-car wi-fi market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-car wi-fi market vendors that include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Also, the in-car wi-fi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

