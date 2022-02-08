The Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry Market is expected to grow by $ 3.32 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 50.13% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603982/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the blockchain market in supply chain industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of cargo thefts and increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of supply chain. In addition, the growing number of cargo thefts is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blockchain market in supply chain industry analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The blockchain market in supply chain industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the booming e-commerce industryas one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain market growth in supply chain industry during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blockchain market in supply chain industry covers the following areas:

• Blockchain market in supply chain industry sizing

• Blockchain market in supply chain industry forecast

• Blockchain market in supply chain industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain market vendors in supply chain industry that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Also, the blockchain market in supply chain industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

