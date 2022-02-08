France Construction Equipment Market Size by Unit Sales to Reach Volumes of 48,898 Units by 2028 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The France construction equipment market size by volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.55% during the period 2021−2028.



The construction equipment market in France by revenue is estimated to reach USD 15.31 billion by 2028. In 2020, the construction industry was adversely impacted as major infrastructure projects were halted to curb COVID-19 outbreak. This primarily led to a decline of 17.9% in demand for new construction equipment in France. By 2028, the earthmoving equipment segment in France is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.92%. The government of France intends to invest around USD 8 billion on infrastructure development and renovation in 2022, including the planned budget of USD 4.2 billion (growth of 17% when compared to 2021 budget allotment) for transportation infrastructure and services. Long-term industrial development will also be fueled by the government's intention to invest USD 94.4 billion in transportation infrastructure between 2018 and 2037. Progress is being made on the USD 37.4 billion Grand Paris Express Metro Rail project, which is billed as Europe's largest urban mobility project. These projects are expected to surge demand for the earthmoving equipment in France over the long term. Additionally, by 2030, the Grand Paris Express will include more than 200 kilometers of additional metro lines and 68 new stations. The 68 new stations will be surrounded by new neighborhoods, allowing the city to be reinvented on an existing urban fabric which is expected to provide new opportunities for construction equipment in infrastructure development. Climate change is a major concern for all countries worldwide, and therefore, many construction equipment manufacturers have incorporated new technologies in their products to reduce carbon emissions. Construction equipment powered by green hydrogen fuel are likely to replace the fossil fuel-based construction equipment. The French government is also undertaking initiatives to develop green hydrogen fuel. For instance, in November 2021, the French government announced a collaboration with the UAE on new projects in the energy sector, including renewables and hydrogen fuel. The construction equipment market is consolidated with Caterpillar France being the leader, followed by Liebherr France, Komatsu France, Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe and Volvo Construction Equipment France. These companies have more than 45% of the total France construction equipment market share.





France Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

Earthmoving equipment captured major pie in the overall France construction equipment market share due to their extensive use at construction sites for excavating and lifting of heavy weights. Also, the demand for earthmoving equipment in France is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects such as Grand Paris Express (USD 40.2 billion), Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village (USD 3.9 billion).

Motor graders are mostly used for road maintenance and transportation projects. Several road maintenance projects are being planned in France, which will drive the growth of the segment. Several renovation projects for bridges and roads, such as Green Infrastructure & Mobility Plan (USD 1.5 billion), AFITF New Railway Infrastructure (USD 510.2 million), are being considered by the French government to improve the supply chain. Such projects are likely to accelerate the demand for motor graders as they are mainly used to flatten a surface.

The rise in infrastructure projects to improve regional connectivity in France will drive the demand for construction equipment. For instance, USD 1.2 billion was invested in the construction of link tower by the French government. Such infrastructure development projects are expected to accelerate the demand for construction equipment used in the construction industry.





Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment

Earth Moving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loader Motor Grader Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift and Telescopic Handler Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

France Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

Renovation of public infrastructure and government buildings supporting the demand for earthmoving equipment. According to the OECD, the French construction output will witness a rebound of 13% in 2021 after contracting by 14% in 2020. The country’s construction output will grow to 3% in 2022 as residential building and civil engineering projects will drive the recovery. In 2020, the French government announced that at least 50% of wood will be used in all new public buildings. This law is still supporting the construction sector. Additionally, by 2022, the planned budget for transportation infrastructure and services in France would grow by 17% to USD 4.2 billion. Furthermore, the declining consumer and investor confidence may impair short-term investments in the industry. The government expenditure on general infrastructure, notably in preparation for the impending summer Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, will sustain output throughout the forecast period. The government intends to spend USD 8 billion on infrastructure development and renovation.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Economic instability and high operating costs have accelerated the demand for new construction equipment through rental services.

The preparation for Olympic Games 2024 in Paris and The Grand Paris project is driving the sales of construction equipment.

Construction equipment powered by green hydrogen fuel is likely to replace electric construction equipment.

Environmental policies and initiatives to increase the use of excavators and loaders in the waste management industry.

