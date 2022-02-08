The Global Bicomponent Fiber Market is expected to grow by $ 1.49 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.34% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicomponent Fiber Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773802/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the bicomponent fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for nonwoven fabrics and the increasing demand for personal hygiene products. In addition, the rising demand for nonwoven fabrics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bicomponent fiber market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The bicomponent fiber market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Personal hygiene

• Medical textile

• Upholstery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth of the textile industryas one of the prime reasons driving the bicomponent fiber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bicomponent fiber market covers the following areas:

• Bicomponent fiber market sizing

• Bicomponent fiber market forecast

• Bicomponent fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicomponent fiber market vendors that include Berry Global Group Inc., Cha Technologies Group, Dow Inc., EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, ES Fibervisions, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., JNC Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the bicomponent fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773802/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________