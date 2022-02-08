Burg Management's Ellen Laminack Earns AMS® Designation

Panama City, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burg Management, an Associa® Company, is pleased to announce that community manager Ellen Laminack, CMCA®, has earned her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The AMS® designation represents the second tier of CAI’s career development track for community association managers. AMS® recipients must have two years of experience in financial, administrative, and facilities management of at least one association. They must also have passed both the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) exam from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and two 200-level CAI courses.

“Burg Management remains dedicated to the continued education and industry training of all of our team members,” stated Tammy Mallory, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Burg Management president. “Earning the AMS® designation represents a commitment to the community management industry and to serving residents who call their associations home. We are pleased that Ellen has taken this step in her ongoing professional development.”

