Skeljungur hf.: ISK 6,932 million profit in 2021

See enclosed Skeljungur´s Market announcement, Consolidated Financial Statement 2021 and Investor’s presentation.

A presentation of the the Company’s annual financial statement will be held on 9 February at 08:30 at Grand Hotel Reykjavik at 38 Sigtún, 4th floor(Háteigur), where Ólafur Thor Jóhannesson will present the statement and review the highlights of the operating year.

Market participants can post questions to fjarfestar@skeljungur.is and responses will be posted after the presentation on 9 February.

The presentation will be available on Skeljungur ‘s website, https://www.skeljungur.is/fyrir-fjarfesta

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is .

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

