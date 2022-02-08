Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a first quarter $0.265 per share cash dividend, payable March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2022. This represents a 2% increase over dividends declared for the first quarter of 2022 and it marks the 21st consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to shareholders.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.



For additional information, contact:

Robert W. Dumas

Chairman, President and CEO

(334) 821-9200